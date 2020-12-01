Transparency in global trade to drive growth: V-P

This is the first time that New Delhi is hosting an SCO showcase event. India and Pakistan joined the SCO as full members in 2017. The prime ministers of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan attended the 19th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG), while Pakistan will be represented by its parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs. The focus of the annual event is on trade and economic cooperation. India became the chair of the CHG in November 2019 for a year.