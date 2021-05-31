Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday praised the Maharashtra government's decision to do a district-wise review to decide where Covid restrictions can be eased or more made more stringent in the state.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said that the state government had extended the restrictions till June 15 and it was also "taking a district-wise review to decide where restrictions can be eased or made more stringent".

Commenting on the tweet, Anand Mahindra on Sunday praised the decision, and called it: "Transparent, proactive and comforting statements. And pragmatic relaxations LINKED to TP (test positivity) rates and Oxygen bed availability."

"As the saying goes “Just what the Doctor ordered." State leaders are rising to the challenge of a world facing continuing Health and environmental crises," Mahindra wrote.

On Sunday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the people of the state and announced the extension of lockdown in Maharashtra. "Imposing restrictions on people, who consider me as one of their family members, is a bitter pill and tough decision to take. However, it is done for your safety," he said.

He said the number of active patients in the state was 3,01,752 in the previous peak, compared to 3,15,042 on May 26. "This means that we are at par with the peak in the first wave. However, the patient recovery rate has improved from 78 per cent to 92 per cent now which is heartening," he added.

Then the chief minister announced the decision of lockdown extension and said: "We are extending the restrictions to June 15. We are also taking a district-wise review to decide where restrictions can be eased or made more stringent."

He, however, said this did not mean that the danger had passed. "The period between the first and second waves saw morchas, marriages, gatherings, and other ceremonies being held. Later, the second wave turned out to be more intense," he said.

