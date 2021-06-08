Transport and services sector to lead hiring activity in Sep quarter: Survey

NEW DELHI : Transportation and services sectors will lead workforce gains in six of the seven key sectors, ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook survey showed Tuesday.

“The strongest labour market is forecast by transportation and utilities sector employers with a net employment outlook of +10%, while services sector employers expect a fair hiring pace, reporting an Outlook of +7%," according to ManpowerGroup, a leading human resource firm.

Sectors such as manufacturing, public administration and education showed a 6+ positive outlook on hiring for the July-September quarter, or Q2FY22.

But limited hiring activity is expected in the finance, insurance and real-estate sectors. The wholesale and retail trade sector, with outlooks of +3% and +2%, respectively showed a tepid hiring prospect like the financial firms.

However, mining and construction sector employers expect to trim payrolls, the survey claimed.

In a comparison to the same quarter of last year (July-September 2020) , this time, the “hiring plans strengthen in three of the seven industry sectors. The transportation and utilities sector outlook increases by five percentage points, while improvements of three percentage points are reported in the manufacturing and the services sector."

However, hiring sentiment is showing a considerable decline of 14 percentage points for the mining and construction sector in the July-September quarter this time as against last year.

