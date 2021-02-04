Transport min to spearhead development of ropeways, alternate mobility solutions

Transport min to spearhead development of ropeways, alternate mobility solutions1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 06:22 PM IST
- The move will enable setting up of a regulatory regime, facilitating research, while encouraging adoption of new technology into this sector
- Nitin Gadkari said with growing mobility and diverse terrain across the country, it is imperative that all solutions are implemented
New Delhi: Ministry of road transport and highways will spearhead the development of ropeways and alternate mobility solutions across the country.
The move will enable setting up of a regulatory regime, facilitating research, while encouraging adoption of new technology into this sector. An amendment to the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961 has been notified, to enable this step, an official statement said.
It is also expected to benefit reducing congestion on roads, offer chance to develop a dedicated ropeway infrastructure, allow new technology such as cable propelled transit into the sector. The ministry will also set safety norms for unregulated ropeways and regulate tariff structure for any new technology.
“This means that the (road transport and highways) ministry will have responsibility for development of ropeway and alternative mobility solutions technology, as well as construction, research, and policy in this area. Formulation of institutional, financial, and regulatory framework for the technology will also fall under the ambit of this move," the statement said.
Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said that the decision will go a long way in developing sustainable alternative mobility solutions in metros, hilly area and improve last mile connectivity.
Gadkari also said that with growing mobility and diverse terrain across the country, it is imperative that all solutions are implemented. “The minister also pointed out that this is another step towards realising the vision of Prime Minister for unified development of means of transport to meet the aspirations of the citizens and improve their ease of living," the statement said.
