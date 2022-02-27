NEW DELHI : In a move which will enable two-wheeler manufacturers to transport an increased number of vehicles in a single trailer-truck, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has allowed operation of triple-deck trailers.

In a notification issued on 25 February, MoRTH has proposed to allow rigid vehicles as well as trailers to have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver's cabin.

This is expected to enhance the carriage capacity of two-wheelers by 40-50%, a ministry statement said.

The ministry has also issued a notification whereby cash vans will have to comply with the minimum requirements as stated in Automotive Industry Standard-163:2020, as amended from time to time, till the corresponding BIS specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016(11 of 2016).

This will facilitate manufacture, type approval testing and registration of cash vans as special purpose vehicles.

With regard to additional deck for transporting two-wheelers MoRTH has said that this has been done after examining the issue of static stability tests and dynamic stability of the three-deck vehicles. The notification follows due process whereby ministry issued a draft notification of proposed changes last year and invited suggestions from concerned stakeholders. For transport of four-wheelers, only a maximum of two decks is permitted.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.