The transport and highways sector has the maximum number of delayed projects, according to a report by the Centre. Of the 769 projects, 358 projects are delayed. The total original cost of implementation of 769 projects, when sanctioned, was ₹4,33,744.86 crore, but this was subsequently anticipated at ₹4,60,524.16 crore implying a cost overrun of 6.2%.

The expenditure incurred on these projects till November 2022 was ₹2,77,208.24 crore, or 60.2% of the anticipated cost of the projects.

As per the report, 111 railway projects have been delayed and 87 projects from the petroleum sector.

The Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Division (IPMD) is mandated to monitor central sector infrastructure projects costing ₹150 crore and above based on the information provided on the Online Computerised Monitoring System (OCMS) by the project implementing agencies.

The IPMD comes under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

According to the report, Muneerabad-Mahaboobnagar rail project is the most-delayed project-- delayed by 276 months.

The second-most delayed project is the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project, which is delayed by 247 months.

The third-most delayed project, Belapur-Seawood-Urban Electrified Double Line, is delayed by 228 months.

The total original cost of implementation of 173 projects when sanctioned was ₹3,72,761.45 crore, which subsequently increased to ₹6,24,583.37 crore, implying a cost overrun of 67.6%.

The expenditure incurred on these projects till November was ₹3,59,996.26 crore, which is 57.6% of the anticipated cost of the projects.

As many as 756 projects are delayed with respect to their original schedules and 304 projects have reported additional delays vis-à-vis their date of completion reported in the previous month.

Of these 304 projects, 58 are mega projects costing ₹1,000 crore and above.

Further, the report mentioned that in the petroleum sector the total original cost of implementation of 154 projects was ₹3,81,885.12 crore but this was subsequently anticipated at ₹4,01,966.41 crore -- a cost overrun of 5.3%.

The expenditure incurred on these projects till November 2022 was ₹1,48,897.69 crore, or 37% of the anticipated cost of the projects.