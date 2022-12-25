Transport ministry has maximum delayed projects: Govt report

The transport and highways sector has the maximum number of delayed projects, according to a report by the Centre. Of the 769 projects, 358 projects are delayed. The total original cost of implementation of 769 projects, when sanctioned, was ₹4,33,744.86 crore, but this was subsequently anticipated at ₹4,60,524.16 crore implying a cost overrun of 6.2%.

