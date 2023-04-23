Home / News / India /  Transport ministry mulls to raise 35,000 cr via asset monetisation: Official
Back

The Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is mulling raising money via asset monetisation mode in FY 2024. A senior government official told PTI news agency that the ministry is planning to raise around 35,000 crore against 32,855 crore target in the last fiscal.

At present, the highway ministry monetises its assets under three modes--toll-operate-transfer (TOT) model, Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), and project-based financing.

InvIT model helps to pool money from investors and invest in assets that will provide cash flows over a period of time.

An official told the news agency that MoRTH is likely to raise 15,000 crore via project-based financing of high-speed corridors by securitising the future toll revenues without any guidance from the authority, 10,000 is planned to be raised via InvIT, and the remaining 10,000 crore via toll-operate-transfer model.

In the past four years, the ministry has raised 67,997 crore through various modes of asset monetisation till February 28, 2023. Elaborating further, the official said 26,366 crore has been raised through monetisation of 1,614 km till date via ToT, out of this 3,144 crore has been raised in FY 2022-23 till February 2023, while bids have been invited for two more ToT bundles viz bundle 11 and 12 for a total of 7,000 crore.

These are likely to be awarded this year in July. As many as 10,200 crore has been raised to date through InvIT listings of NHAI with a length of 635 km in phase I and II. Out of this, 2,850 crore has been raised in FY 2022-23 till February 28, 2023, while InvIT phase III is planned to be awarded in April 2023 for a total of 10,000 crore.

31,321 crore realised via project-based financing of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to date, the official added.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout