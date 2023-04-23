Transport ministry mulls to raise ₹35,000 cr via asset monetisation: Official2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 01:56 PM IST
- The transport ministry monetises its assets under three modes--toll-operate-transfer (TOT) model, Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), and project-based financing.
The Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is mulling raising money via asset monetisation mode in FY 2024. A senior government official told PTI news agency that the ministry is planning to raise around ₹35,000 crore against ₹32,855 crore target in the last fiscal.
