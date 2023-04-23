Transport ministry mulls to raise 35,000 cr via asset monetisation: Official

In the past four years, the ministry has raised ₹67,997 crore through various modes of asset monetisation till February 28, 2023. Elaborating further, the official said ₹26,366 crore has been raised through monetisation of 1,614 km till date via ToT, out of this ₹3,144 crore has been raised in FY 2022-23 till February 2023, while bids have been invited for two more ToT bundles viz bundle 11 and 12 for a total of ₹7,000 crore.