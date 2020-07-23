NEW DELHI: The road transport and highways ministry on Thursday issued a draft notification seeking views on its plan to include hydrogen-enriched compressed natural gas (CNG) as automobile fuel.

The use of next generation technology such as hydrogen-CNG can lower emissions, while promoting green fuel for automobiles in the country.

“Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified draft notification seeking comments and suggestions from the public and all stakeholders for amendment to Central Motor Vehicles Rules….for inclusion of Hydrogen enriched CNG as an automotive fuel," an official statement said.

CNG or compressed natural gas produces lower emissions as compared to petrol and diesel. H-CNG technology is gaining popularity worldwide, with an ideal blend of 185 hydrogen.

“Worldwide hydrogen is being blended (20-30%) with natural gas and then compressed to dispense into vehicles. US, Brazil, Canada, South Korea have all conducted trials and find that they get reduction in emissions from buses using H-CNG," according to Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority (EPCA) report.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd and Automotive Research Association of India had carried out tests a few years ago with the vehicle engine passing endurance tests.

According to EPCA, H-CNG is a promising technology and can be set up in different locations, such as petrol pumps or bus depots. “The most promising aspect of this technology is that it will allow for the utilisation of the existing infrastructure of CNG buses as well as the piping network and dispensing station. Therefore, it can be seen as the next-gen CNG for cleaner air," it had said.





