Transport ministry urges states to fix floor price for freight charges

Amid weak demand and rising fuel costs, the road transport and highways ministry, in a first, urged all states and union territories to fix a floor price for freight charges.

Fixing a minimum price or economically competitive rates for transporting of goods from one part of the country to the other, is expected to offer relief to lakhs of small transport operators, with their businesses becoming loss-making, amid the covid-19 induced economic slowdown.

“I am directed to state that representations from transport associations have been received regarding fixation of minimum price for freight charges, in view of the issues faced by road transport sector due to weak demand and other factors," the union government said in a letter to transport commissioners of all states and union territories.

Mint has seen a copy of the letter.

Freight rates are market driven, with the distance travelled volume of goods carried as well as the fuel cost being the key determinants. The minimum price can be fixed, as per the provisions of the motor vehicles (amendment) act, 2019.

“It is requested that appropriate necessary action may please be taken as per the Motor Vehicles Act," the letter said.

Experts said that the while this is a good move, implementation may be challenging as it depends on how the charging mechanism will be. Besides, uniformity in the process across states is crucial.

“Truckers are an integral part of the logistics value chain. In India this industry is quite fragmented, considering the current tough times, it will be important that no rampant undercutting of fares happens. To that extent this is a move in the right direction, intra state movement would benefit a lot more and for interstate movement, a proper working methodology has to be brought out between the states as well," Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, Director & Practice Lead, Transport & Logistics at CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory said.

Transport associations welcomed the moved.

“Small truck operators have not been able to sustain themselves in the current economic conditions. Their operating cost has increased substantially due to weak demand, high fuel cost, high toll rate, and are currently incurring losses. With this move, these operators would atleast be able to work on a no-profit-no-loss basis. We hope states to implement the minimum price at the earliest, in consultation with local transport bodies," India's largest truckers and transport association India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) secretary general Naveen Kumar Gupta said.

