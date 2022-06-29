Transport sector gets GST relief

Transport of goods by road attracts 5% GST without tax credit or 12% with tax credit. Currently, goods transport agencies who opt to pay 12% GST do not have the option to pay GST at the rate of 5%. They have to pay GST at the rate of 12% on all their consignments under forward charge. Goods transport agencies will now be allowed to pay GST either at 5% or 12% on their consignments under forward charge. The option to continue under reverse charge mechanism at 5% rate will also continue. Goods transport agencies will be able to switch from one option to the other at the beginning of the financial year.