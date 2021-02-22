Transporters association calls for Bharat Bandh on 26th Feb

The All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) has extended support to Bharat Bandh call by The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on February 26 against Goods and Services Tax (GST) and hold 'Chakka Jam', or road blockade, on the same day.

"All state level-transport associations have confirmed their support to AITWA in this one-day non-operation of transport in protest of the fuel price hike and scrapping of new E-way bill laws introduced by Government of India," said Mahendra Arya, National President AITWA.

"AITWA demands abolishing the E-way bill as the newly introduced E-invoice is good enough for preventing tax evasion. Vehicles may be tracked by the Government using Fast Tag connectivity to E-invoice. Transporters should not be subject to any penalty by the Government for any time-based compliance target of transit," he added.

"Diesel prices should be reduced and mechanisms need to be discussed and created with the Transport Industry for future regulation. Diesel prices should be equalized across the length and breadth of the nation," Arya s.

Last week, Traders' body CAIT said all commercial markets across the country will remain closed on February 26 in view of its 'Bharat Bandh' call demanding a review of the provisions of the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said dharnas (protests) will be held nationwide in 1,500 places demanding the Centre, state governments and the GST Council to keep in abeyance the "draconian" provisions of GST.

