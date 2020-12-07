Transporters’ body AIMTC to support farmers’ Bharat Bandh on Tuesday

New Delhi: All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on Monday said it will suspend operations in the entire country on December 8 to support the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers protesting against the recently passed legislations.

“Earlier it was decided that the transport fraternity from Northern India will participate in the Bharat Bandh announced by farmers, but now it has been resolved in the meeting that transport associations and unions in other parts of the country will join the Bharat Bandh of farmers and voluntarily suspend their operations on December 8, 2020," the apex transporters’ body that represents about 95 lakh truckers and other entities said.

The members in its virtual meeting further decided to stop their operations on Tuesday. The government must treat the farmers with dignity and allay their apprehensions on the farm acts, AIMTC President Kultaran Singh Atwal said.

“We whole heartedly support the cause of the farmers and look forward to a peaceful and amicable resolution of their issues raised by the government," an official statement said.

Last week, AIMTC had said it will initially stop the movement of essential goods in north India from 8 December, before extending it to other parts of the country if the government does not address the concerns of farmers.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and western UP have continued to protest against the farm laws for 11 consecutive days in the national capital region, despite repeated assurances by the Centre and appeals to come to the table for talks.

The last few meetings between the top union cabinet ministers and farmer unions have remained inconclusive. Farmer leaders on Saturday held placards in silence, with ‘Yes or No’ written on them, urging the government to make it clear whether the farm laws will be repealed or not. The next round of meeting will take place on December 9. Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the coalition which is leading the protests, had last week said they will occupy toll booths and block all roads to the national capital, Delhi on December 8.

