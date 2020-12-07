Transporters’ body AIMTC to support farmers’ Bharat Bandh on Tuesday

The last few meetings between the top union cabinet ministers and farmer unions have remained inconclusive. Farmer leaders on Saturday held placards in silence, with ‘Yes or No’ written on them, urging the government to make it clear whether the farm laws will be repealed or not. The next round of meeting will take place on December 9. Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the coalition which is leading the protests, had last week said they will occupy toll booths and block all roads to the national capital, Delhi on December 8.