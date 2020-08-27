Travel at ease to Bengaluru as Karnataka scraps all Covid travel restrictions

It will now be easier for people to travel to Bengaluru as Karnataka government has done away with a string of checks that were earlier in place for interstate travellers amid the increaing number of coronavirus cases.

"Now travel at ease to Bengaluru. You are no longer required to quarantine/register on arrival! It is, however, advised to self-monitor your health for 14 days," GoAir tweeted.

Now travel at ease to #Bengaluru ✈

You are no longer required to quarantine/register on arrival! It is, however, advised to self-monitor your health for 14 days. For detailed guidelines, click here: https://t.co/BZCpyginWM pic.twitter.com/ITW5QKF9Cl — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) August 26, 2020

The following no longer apply for travellers to Karnataka:

1) Registration on Seva Sindhu portal

2) Entry and medical check-up at state borders, bus/railway stations and airports.

3) Screening at receiving district centres.

4) Categorisation of passengers.

5) Stamping of hand

6) 14-day quarantine

7) Isolation and testing

8) Enforcement of home quarantine

"If you are travelling to Karnataka, you are no longer required to register or quarantine yourself on arrival. Customers are advised to self-monitor their health," IndiGo tweeted.

"Here are the latest guidelines issued by the Karnataka government, for all inter-state travellers arriving in Karnataka," the official Twitter handle of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru tweeted.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 infections breached the three lakh mark in Karnataka, while the death toll crossed 5,000 as the state on Wednesday, the health department said. The state is among the top five worst affected covid-19 regions in the country.

B S Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government on Monday decided to do away with its 14-day quarantine protocols for interstate travelers. The order by the state govt stated that if a person is asymptomatic on arrival. they can report to work or perform their activities in the state without any requirement of 14-day home quarantine. “However, they shall self-monitor their health for 14-days from the date of their arrival for any symptoms of Covid-19 like fever, cough, cold, throat pain, difficulty in breathing, etc. and immediately seekmedical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410," the government said in its order.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via