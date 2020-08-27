Travel at ease to Bengaluru as Karnataka scraps all Covid travel restrictions

B S Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government on Monday decided to do away with its 14-day quarantine protocols for interstate travelers. The order by the state govt stated that if a person is asymptomatic on arrival. they can report to work or perform their activities in the state without any requirement of 14-day home quarantine. “However, they shall self-monitor their health for 14-days from the date of their arrival for any symptoms of Covid-19 like fever, cough, cold, throat pain, difficulty in breathing, etc. and immediately seekmedical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410," the government said in its order.