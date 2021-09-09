Travel demand has picked up for the festive season with consumers booking air, train, and bus tickets for this weekend which has Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday.

Online travel agent EaseMyTrip data, for instance, indicated a 65% jump in forward air ticket bookings across India for the period from 8 to 12 September 2021 as compared to the same period last year. There has been an increase of over 15% in advance bookings coming from top 10 cities to Mumbai and Pune, as well as to Bengaluru and Mangaluru during this period, indicating more confidence and willingness to travel this year as compared to the previous year.

Nishant Pitti, chief executive and co-founder of EaseMyTrip, said that these are clear signs of the underlying pent-up demand in travel which is emerging now during the festive season.

“We are optimistic that travel bookings will pick up further in the coming months and peak during Dussehra and Diwali holidays. There has been a jump of more than 400% in the advance bookings that happened between July-September 2021 for the Diwali week (4 to 7 November’21). This indicates a significant jump in travel as people are utilizing these long weekends to celebrate their favourite festivals and plan a short holiday with their loved ones as well," he added.

RedBus, online bus ticketing platform, said that about 7 lakh seats are projected to be booked with Maharashtra and Gujarat witnessing a significant increase in demand so far. The most booked destinations in India for Ganesh Chaturthi weekend are Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad.

Prakash Sangam, chief executive, RedBus, said that the upsurge in seat bookings started 7 days before the Ganesh Chaturthi long weekend this year compared to five days last year.

“People are booking seats more in advance this time, indicating greater certainty to travel. If we don’t witness a significant third wave, we expect to reach pre-covid levels of activity on our platform by early next year. At the moment, Ganesh Chaturthi is helping revive demand for intercity travel," he added.

Savaari Car Rentals said that the interstate bookings have gone up for Ganesh Chaturthi.

“Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi we are witnessing lot of traction from Karnataka and Maharashtra. We are seeing typical round-trip/leisure trip bookings which indicate people are resuming travel. We are expecting 600% jump in bookings for Ganesh Chaturthi over 2020 since it is also happens to be a long weekend," said Gaurav Aggarwal, founder and chief executive, Savaari Car Rentals.

Savaari aims to provide an alternative to AC train travel by offering chauffeur driven car rental services across 2,000 cities in the country. Its service offerings include intercity roundtrips, one way drops and hourly rentals.

With limited access to airports, consumers from tier II and tier III towns are actively opting for train travel, said train ticket booking platform ConfirmTkt.

“There is growth in domestic destination bookings such as Hyderabad, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata after the second wave," the company said.

