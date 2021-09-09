Travel bookings pick up for Ganesh Chaturthi weekend

“We are optimistic that travel bookings will pick up further in the coming months and peak during Dussehra and Diwali holidays. There has been a jump of more than 400% in the advance bookings that happened between July-September 2021 for the Diwali week (4 to 7 November’21). This indicates a significant jump in travel as people are utilizing these long weekends to celebrate their favourite festivals and plan a short holiday with their loved ones as well," he added.