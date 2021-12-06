World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday expressed disappointment over some nations imposing travel restrictions on southern Africa after the detection of the Omicron coronavirus variant .

He also thanked South Africa and Botswana for their transparency and prompt reporting of the new strain, which is said to be more infectious.

“I thank South Africa and Botswana for rapidly detecting, sequencing and reporting this new Covid-19 variant. It is deeply disappointing to me that some countries continue to block direct flights from southern Africa due to the Omicron variant," said Tedros.

The WHO chief was speaking at the ‘Partnership for African Vaccine manufacturing-From Aspiration To Action’ event.

He said that the emergency of a new variant shows why the world needs more widespread vaccine production norms.

“The persistent inequity in access to vaccines and the emergence of the Omicron variant show why the world needs more widespread, regionally-based vaccine production, as well as IP reform to share the vital health public goods, technology transfer, sharing of knowhow and training," said Tedros.

This comes as the South African Ambassador to Australia, Marthinus van Schalkwyk, also slammed the travel bans on South Africa as discriminatory adding that if the Omicron variant was identified in Europe, restrictions would have not been imposed.

"We believe it is discrimination because the only difference is these countries are on the African continent [and] the others are not," Schalkwyk said, according to reports.

The ambassador noted that the situation should be analyzed in terms of total positive Covid-19 cases rather than only on those linked to the Omicron variant and brought forth examples of other countries such as the United Kingdom which has been experiencing more Covid-19 cases than South Africa.

Prior to this, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters on Sunday that the country's hospital admissions are not on the rise, despite a jump in active Covid-19 cases triggered by the Omicron strain.

The president also criticized the nations that imposed travel restrictions on South Africa and a number of other African states after the detection of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the country.

Omicron was marked as a variant of concern due to its high infection rates by the WHO, prompting countries worldwide to enforce new travel restrictions. Since its discovery, the variant has been detected in 38 countries, WHO said on Friday.

