Travel demand between September-November 2023 to remain high
New Delhi: India’s inbound travel is expecting to see a strong momentum till November this year, with a sizeable year-on-year increase in travel during the festive season compared to 2022, according to a new report by RateGain Travel Technologies Limited, a SaaS solutions provider for travel and hospitality firms. The report, which is based on data from its Adara division, said that Australia, the US, Singapore, Canada, and the UK are expected to be the top five source markets for inbound travel to India during this period.