'Travel, don't trouble': Delhi Metro sarcastic rule reminder for reel makers1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 09:49 PM IST
- The tweet comes as many videos went viral on social media where youngsters can be seen making reels or even dancing on the Delhi Metro trains or at metro premises
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday posted a sarcastic tweet for those who film reels or dance inside metros. The metro authority advised commuters to not unnecessarily disturb or trouble people while travelling.
