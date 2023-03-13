Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday posted a sarcastic tweet for those who film reels or dance inside metros. The metro authority advised commuters to not unnecessarily disturb or trouble people while travelling.

The sarcastic tweet said people should behave like passengers in Delhi Metro and not like 'Pareshaani' (troublemakers). The tweet also emphasized the rule that “Filming Reels/Dance videos or any other activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro".

The tweet comes as many videos went viral on social media where youngsters can be seen making reels or even dancing on the Delhi Metro trains or at metro premises. Occasionally, this also resulted in arguments between passengers, and many passengers faced inconvenience.

The users on social media had mixed reactions to such videos with some sharing these videos for fun, while some expressing discomfort at the breach of rules by the passengers.

The rules regarding creating a nuisance at metro premises are very clear with a fine extending up to ₹500 and the fare the passenger has paid can also be forfeited. The metro officials can also remove the troublemaker from such carriage or any part of the metro premises.

“Wilfully or without excuse interferes in any way with the comfort of any passenger, he shall be punishable with fine which may extend to five hundred rupees and shall also be liable to forfeiture of the fare which he may have paid or any pass or ticket which he may have obtained or purchased, or be removed from such carriage or part by any metro railway official authorised by the metro railway administration in this behalf," Section 59 in The Delhi Metro Railway (Operation And Maintenance) Act says.