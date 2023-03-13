'Travel, don't trouble': Delhi Metro sarcastic rule reminder for reel makers

“Wilfully or without excuse interferes in any way with the comfort of any passenger, he shall be punishable with fine which may extend to five hundred rupees and shall also be liable to forfeiture of the fare which he may have paid or any pass or ticket which he may have obtained or purchased, or be removed from such carriage or part by any metro railway official authorised by the metro railway administration in this behalf," Section 59 in The Delhi Metro Railway (Operation And Maintenance) Act says.

