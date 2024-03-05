'Travel, dream home, work-life balance' among top life goals of women: Survey

A survey has revealed that Indian women have an average of 12 life goals, up from five in 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Bajaj Allianz Life India’s Life Goals Preparedness Survey 2023, financial security for family is the top life goal, with 71% women prioritizing it. 86% of respondents of the survey said they have prioritised work-life balance, followed by children’s education, owning a dream home, health, fitness and travel goals.

As per the survey findings, 46% of women expressed uncertainty about realizing their life goals, Bajaj Allianz Life India’s Life Goals Preparedness Survey 2023.

Top life goals of women in various categories According to Bajaj Allianz's survey, the 10 life goals of women are-

Providing financial security for the family remained the no.1 goal of women in 2023.

Work-life balance, health, and travel are among the top life goals

Besides, personal fitness along with travel goals have gained significance in women’s priority lists.

3 in 5 women have a goal to provide 'better education' to children.

More than 1 in 2 women have a gal to have their 'dream home'.

Life insurance is the most preferred investment option for 70% of life goals as per the survey.

49% of women cited the need for expert financial advice the survey mentioned.

Physical and mental fitness is a Life Goal for close to 1 in 2 women.

The survey was conducted in 1936 people across 13 cities ( New Delhi, Ludhiana, Bareilly, Kolkata, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Surat, Amravati, Chennai, Bengaluru, Guntur, and Madurai.s

