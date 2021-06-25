New Delhi: Travel firms have started rolling out discounts and special offers for partially and fully vaccinated citizens to support the government's mass vaccination drive.

MakeMyTrip (MMT), for instance, allows users to book vaccination slots on its platform and download and link the vaccination certificate to their profile. Those vaccinated can avail of special travel offers and value adds on bookings made through the platform.

“The initiative is a step towards supporting vaccination drive while making travel hassle-free, seamless and more rewarding for vaccinated travellers," the company said.

Easy Trip Planners Limited (EaseMyTrip) is offering discounts to both new and existing customers on flights, hotels and bus bookings done through its website, mobile site, android and iOS app, till 30 June. Customers have to use coupon code - EMTSHIELD while making the booking. The company has also minimum booking amount conditions.

Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder, EaseMyTrip said, “Through this initiative, we aim to encourage people to get their jab so that they can eventually reunite with their family and friends or take that long awaited vacation that they have been planning."

Meanwhile, IndiGo has announced a 10% discount today onwards to all passengers who have taken at least one dose of the vaccine. In a statement, the airline said the discount would be given on base fare and only “limited inventory" is available under this offer.

Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer, IndiGo said, “Being the largest airline in the country, we feel it is our responsibility to contribute to the national vaccination drive, by encouraging more people towards this common goal."

Experts believe that more than aiding the vaccination drive, these offers are pure-play marketing and publicity campaigns to attract more customers.

“The fear factor has already caught on with majority of people looking to get vaccinated and stay protected. To me, these offers look like a well-planned marketing strategy to attract customers and get more business. The airline companies, for instance, are offering discounts but on a limited seats. The idea is to get as much business as possible," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Care Ratings Ltd.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.