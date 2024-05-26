Travel firms, hotels see a demand surge on pilgrimage circuit
SummaryPilgrimage travel in India is thriving with a surge in demand for destinations like Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Char Dham circuit. Thomas Cook reports a 100% increase in bookings, while Sarovar Hotels sees significant revenue contribution from religious locations like Badrinath, Haridwar, and Tirupati.
New Delhi: Traffic gridlocks notwithstanding, travellers have been visiting popular pilgrimage destinations across the country this year, with travel companies seeing a rise in demand ranging from 30% to 100% compared to the last summer season.