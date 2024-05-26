Travel firms, hotels see a demand surge on pilgrimage circuit

"We have noticed over the years that pilgrim tourism is impacted less by economic downturns than other segments, which we have particularly witnessed during and after the pandemic. In general, most spiritual/pilgrim destinations have been seeing an uptick, with our hotels in Haridwar, Katra, Rishikesh, Dwarka (Gujarat) etc. performing well. Further, with the Char Dham dates starting this month, we have witnessed growth in both occupancy and room rates in key markets like Dehradun (for Badrinath), Dwarka and Bhubaneswar (for Puri)," said Harleen Mehta, senior vice-president, sales, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.