Travel firms witness recovery in business as demand picks up

MakeMyTrip and Goibibo have also pinned their recovery on leisure travel as long weekend getaways continue to attract bookings. According to MakeMyTrip's Q3 data, in the hotel segment, domestic room nights stay reached approximately 37% of the levels achieved a year ago, with December 2020 ending at approximately 45% recovery. Domestic passengers segments flown in Q3 recovered to over 47% of the levels achieved a year ago. During Q3, the number of bus seats sold on the platform were 50% versus the same period a year ago. Regions like Eastern India has witnessed recovery exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 25%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}