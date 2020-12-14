Travel firms witness spike in bookings for Christmas, New Year holidays

"There’s 25% month-on-month growth in flight bookings to domestic leisure destinations and we hope to see this traction growing during the Christmas and New Year period. In the outbound travel segment, Dubai and Maldives continue to remain the most searched short-haul leisure destinations and as trends indicate these destinations will continue to rank high on the consideration set of travellers in the coming weeks as well," said Vipul Prakash, chief operating officer at MakeMyTrip.