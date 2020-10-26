Travel firms witness spike in bookings in festival season

Thomas Cook India said it is witnessing a demand for small group/family breaks - eager to catch up on all that was missed during the period of the lockdown. "Further, we are also seeing demand from the honeymoon segment who, due to the lockdown and restrictions, had their honeymoon plans postponed. We are also seeing growing demand for bookings that are at short notice - between 5-10 days among those planning a domestic holiday," said Rajeev Kale, president & country head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.