1 min read.Updated: 07 Jan 2022, 03:46 PM ISTLivemint
Travellers from specified countries at risk will have to submit sample for post-arrival COVID-19 test at the point of arrival (self-paid)
Amid Omicron spread, India on Friday revised its travel guideline for international passengers effective from 11 January. It has made 7-day quarantine mandatory must for all international passengers.
As per the revised guidelines, passengers originating or transiting from at-risk countries shall be informed by the airlines that they will undergo post arrival testing, quarantine if tested negative, stringent isolation protocols if tested positive.
They shall be managed at isolation facility and treated as per laid down standard protocol including contact tracing. The contacts of such positive case should be kept under home quarantine monitored strictly by the concerned state government.
The government has asked all travellers to submit complete and factual information in self-declaration form on the online Air
Suvidha portal (https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration) before the scheduled travel, including last 14 days travel details.
Upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report. The test should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey.
