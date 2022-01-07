Amid Omicron spread, India on Friday revised its travel guideline for international passengers effective from 11 January. It has made 7-day quarantine mandatory must for all international passengers.

As per the revised guidelines, passengers originating or transiting from at-risk countries shall be informed by the airlines that they will undergo post arrival testing, quarantine if tested negative, stringent isolation protocols if tested positive.

Travellers from specified countries at risk will have to submit sample for post-arrival COVID-19 test at the point of arrival (self-paid).

Such travellers will be required to wait for their test results at the arrival airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

If tested negative they will follow, home quarantine for 7 days and shall undertake RTPCR test on the 8th day of arrival in India*.

Travelers shall also be required to upload results of repeat RT-PCR test for COVID-19 done on 8th day on Air Suvidha portal (to be monitored by the respective States/UTs).

If negative, they will further self-monitor their health for next 7 days.

However, if such travellers are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network.

They shall be managed at isolation facility and treated as per laid down standard protocol including contact tracing. The contacts of such positive case should be kept under home quarantine monitored strictly by the concerned state government.

The government has asked all travellers to submit complete and factual information in self-declaration form on the online Air

Suvidha portal (https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration) before the scheduled travel, including last 14 days travel details.

Upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report. The test should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.