Amid the rising concerns of COVID third wave , the Centre on Tuesday advised that people should travel only if they are fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Referring to fourth National Serosurvey for Covid-19, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava during a press conference pointed out that 40 crore people in the country are still vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.

Bhargava said, We studied 7,252 healthcare workers and 10% had not taken the vaccine, the overall seroprevalence in them was 85.2%. In conclusion, two-third of general population that is above the age of 6 yrs had SARS-CoV-2 infection.

More importantly, a third of the population did not have antibodies i.e 40 crore of the population of the country is still vulnerable, he added.

"Implications of 4th serosurvey clearly show that there is a ray of hope but there is no room for complacency. We must maintain COVID appropriate behaviour and community engagement."

Noting these facts, the government also urged people to avoid social, religious, political gatherings, discourage non-essential travels, and travel only if fully vaccinated.

Bhargava also said, national level serosurvey is not a substitute of state and district level serosurvey

"There was no difference in seroprevalence in male and female and rural and urban areas. In unvaccinated, the seroprevalence was 62.3% and with one dose of vaccine, it was 81%. In those who receive both doses, it was 89.8%, he added.

The ICMR also suggested that it would be wise to consider reopening primary schools first as children can handle viral infection much better.

"Children can handle viral infection much better as they have lower number of ace receptors. So once the decision is taken and all the staff vaccinated, it would be wise to open primary schools first," it said.

The survey covered 28,975 general population and 7,252 healthcare workers.

The fourth round of the survey was conducted in the 70 districts across 21 states where the previous three rounds had been carried out.

(With inputs from agencies)

