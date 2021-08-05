With the current Covid-19 restrictions in place, every state has certain requirements for travel

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In view of the upcoming festivals, such as Muharram (August 19), Onam (August 21), Raksha Bandhan (August 22), Janmashtami (August 30) and Ganesh Chaturthi (10 September), people must be making travel plans, But travelling in the times of coronavirus pandemic is not the same as used to be. With the current Covid-19 restrictions in place, every state has certain requirements, and in order to visit that state, you must fulfill that requirement. So, it is important to understand what are the essential requirements that need to be a part of one’s travel documents - be it carrying a negative RT-PCR report or producing vaccine certificates

In view of the upcoming festivals, such as Muharram (August 19), Onam (August 21), Raksha Bandhan (August 22), Janmashtami (August 30) and Ganesh Chaturthi (10 September), people must be making travel plans, But travelling in the times of coronavirus pandemic is not the same as used to be. With the current Covid-19 restrictions in place, every state has certain requirements, and in order to visit that state, you must fulfill that requirement. So, it is important to understand what are the essential requirements that need to be a part of one’s travel documents - be it carrying a negative RT-PCR report or producing vaccine certificates

Let's have a look at the list of states that require RT- PCRreports or vaccine certificates: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Let's have a look at the list of states that require RT- PCRreports or vaccine certificates: {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

From today, 5 August, Chennai passengers travelling from Kerala to Tamil Nadu can enter only if they produce an RT-PCR test negative certificate.

Karnataka has made RT-PCR negative reports mandatory for people entering the state from Kerala and Maharashtra.

Himachal Pradesh has made negative RT-PCR reports not older than 72 hours mandatory for tourists entering the state. Those carrying Covid vaccine certificates, one or both jabs, will be allowed to enter the state.

The Chhattisgarh government has made it mandatory for passengers arriving in the state by air to produce a negative RT-PCR report of the COVID-19 test.

Himachal Pradesh has made negative RT-PCR reports not older than 72 hours mandatory for tourists entering the state. Those carrying Covid vaccine certificates, one or both jabs, will be allowed to enter the state.

Goa has made RT-PCR reports mandatory for travellers coming from Kerala.

Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Meghalaya do not require negative RT-PCR to enter if you have both doses of the vaccine.

Rajasthan and Nagaland do not require a negative report if at least one dose of the vaccine is taken.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana do not require negative reports.

All inbound flight passengers to West Bengal from Pune, Mumbai & Chennai have to produce a mandatory RT-PCR negative report at the time of boarding for the test conducted within 72hrs of flight departure, with effect from 8 August 2021. Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday advised all states and UTs to actively consider imposing local restrictions for upcoming festivals like Muharram, Onam, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja and curbing mass gatherings.

From today, 5 August, Chennai passengers travelling from Kerala to Tamil Nadu can enter only if they produce an RT-PCR test negative certificate.

Karnataka has made RT-PCR negative reports mandatory for people entering the state from Kerala and Maharashtra.

Himachal Pradesh has made negative RT-PCR reports not older than 72 hours mandatory for tourists entering the state. Those carrying Covid vaccine certificates, one or both jabs, will be allowed to enter the state.

The Chhattisgarh government has made it mandatory for passengers arriving in the state by air to produce a negative RT-PCR report of the COVID-19 test.

Himachal Pradesh has made negative RT-PCR reports not older than 72 hours mandatory for tourists entering the state. Those carrying Covid vaccine certificates, one or both jabs, will be allowed to enter the state.

Goa has made RT-PCR reports mandatory for travellers coming from Kerala.

Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Meghalaya do not require negative RT-PCR to enter if you have both doses of the vaccine.

Rajasthan and Nagaland do not require a negative report if at least one dose of the vaccine is taken.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana do not require negative reports.

All inbound flight passengers to West Bengal from Pune, Mumbai & Chennai have to produce a mandatory RT-PCR negative report at the time of boarding for the test conducted within 72hrs of flight departure, with effect from 8 August 2021. Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday advised all states and UTs to actively consider imposing local restrictions for upcoming festivals like Muharram, Onam, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja and curbing mass gatherings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics Coronavirus