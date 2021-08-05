Travel plan amid Covid? Full list of states that need RT-PCR reports, vaccine certificates2 min read . 11:56 AM IST
With the current Covid-19 restrictions in place, every state has certain requirements for travel
In view of the upcoming festivals, such as Muharram (August 19), Onam (August 21), Raksha Bandhan (August 22), Janmashtami (August 30) and Ganesh Chaturthi (10 September), people must be making travel plans, But travelling in the times of coronavirus pandemic is not the same as used to be. With the current Covid-19 restrictions in place, every state has certain requirements, and in order to visit that state, you must fulfill that requirement. So, it is important to understand what are the essential requirements that need to be a part of one’s travel documents - be it carrying a negative RT-PCR report or producing vaccine certificates
Let's have a look at the list of states that require RT- PCRreports or vaccine certificates:
Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday advised all states and UTs to actively consider imposing local restrictions for upcoming festivals like Muharram, Onam, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja and curbing mass gatherings.
