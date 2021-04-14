OPEN APP
Delays in getting test results for covid-19 as a result of ballooning cases have caused uncertainty over travel plans. Many states have made a negative RT-PCR test result compulsory before allowing entry past their borders.

Such test results, which usually come within 24 hours, are now taking 48-72 hours in certain states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, which are seeing a huge surge in cases.

This is problematic as several states require negative test results done within 72 hours before travel. However, with delays from testing centres and laboratories, travellers are in a lurch.

Surekha Mongia, a Mumbai-based marketer, travelled to Dehradun last week. Having booked the flight tickets for 9 April, Mongia opted to undergo an RT-PCR test on 6 April, 72 hours before her travel. However, none of the local test centres could guarantee her a result within the next 72 hours citing huge workload.

“We were constantly told that it would take a minimum of three to four days to get the results," Surekha said.

After much coaxing and requesting, Surekha was able to obtain her test results on Thursday night, which allowed her to board her flight on Friday morning.

Media research professional Priyankar Basu had to cancel his flight as his results were delayed.

“Was forced to cancel my flight today morning due to (a) delayed Covid report by #SRLDiagnostics. While they promised reports in 48 hours, have still not received them after 72 hours. For the last 24 hours, their call center has been telling me that I will get the report in 30 mins," tweeted Basu, who’s associate director-Strategy and Research at IndiaCast Media.

When contacted, a spokesperson of Metropolis Healthcare: Pathology lab and Diagnostic Centre, said the industry is overburdened. “We have expanded our capacity further and now have 75 centres in Mumbai alone and home visits where we are able to accept more patients. We are able to release negative reports in 24 hours and positive reports are released as per protocol," the spokesperson said without elaborating on the delays.

A senior official of a diagnostic company, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said that delays are happening as many diagnostic companies are facing a shortage of manpower in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Leroy Leo contributed to this story

