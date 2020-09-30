Travel to Bhutan, Kenya now possible as India signs air bubble agreement

NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Civil Aviation has added more destinations, including Bhutan and Kenya, to the list of countries where Indians can fly. Air bubbles between India and Bhutan and India and Kenya have now become operational, with national carriers of all three nations aiming to restore commercial passenger services to pre- pandemic level.

India has similar air bubble arrangements in place with the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Kenya, Canada, Iraq, Japan, Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, and UAE.

On Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “In order to further boost bilateral international air connectivity Air Bubble arrangements are now in place with Kenya & Bhutan.Indian carriers will be able to operate to these countries. Carriers of these countries will be able to fly to India."

All about the air travel arrangement with Bhutan

India has created an air travel arrangement with Bhutan. Indian and Bhutanese carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Bhutan and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

A. From India to Bhutan

i. Nationals/residents of Bhutan and foreign nationals holding valid visa from Bhutan, if required

ii. Any Indian national. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Bhutan with the particular visa category before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger

B. From Bhutan to India

i. Indian nationals

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports of Bhutan

iii. Bhutanese nationals/residents (including diplomats) and foreigners (including diplomats) holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020, as amended from time to time

