Home/ News / India/  Travel to Russia becomes easier: Indian passport holders can avail e-visa facility from August 1

Travel to Russia becomes easier: Indian passport holders can avail e-visa facility from August 1

1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Russia launching e-visa facilities for Indian passport holders from August 1, valid for 60 days, $40 consular fees.

The e-visa process will be launched from August 1

Russia is launching its electronic visa (e-visa) facilities for Indian passport holders from August 1. The e-visa will be processed in a maximum of four days and a $40 consular fee will be charged for the facility.

According to a report in The Times of India quoting the Russian Foreign Ministry, citizens of 52 countries will be able to take advantage of the new e-visa facility from August 1. The e-visa facility could be used to enter Russia for a variety of purposes such as business trips, guest visits, tourism, etc.

The new e-visa will be valid for 60 days, allowing tourists to stay in the country for 16 days at a time. According to reports, citizens of some countries could get a tourist visa for up to six months if they have made hotel reservations.

The e-visa facility for Inidans is expected to cut short the extensive documentation process and reduce the processing time, providing a more convenient option for Indian tourists planning to go to Russia.

The war in Ukraine has dealt a major blow to Russian tourists especially from the western countries. According to a Moscow Times report, official figures show foreign tourists to Russia declined by 40 percent from 290,000 in 2021 to 190,000 in 2022.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine over a year ago, which has killed thousands and displaced millions, Moscow has turned to China, India and African nations, trying to seek closer ties.

Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 10:58 AM IST
