Indian Railways asked the passengers to follow the covid-19 guidelines and protocols issued by the various state governments in the wake of rising covid-19 cases in the country. Railways are operating special trains to transport people to various parts of the country since the resumption of the services by the national transporter.

Railways are carrying out an extensive awareness campaign against covid-19 and also conducting thermal checks of the passengers travelling in those trains.

Recently various state governments have issued guidelines to stem the number of rising covid-19 cases in the country.

The Rajasthan government has issued a new guideline where it said that the passengers coming from the six sates of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala must produce an negative RT-PCR certificate not older than three days.

Likewise, Tamil Nadu state government has made e-registration mandatory for the railway passengers coming to the state except from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Puducherry .

All passengers, arriving in trains originating from or transiting through Maharashtra and/or Karnataka will undergo screening for symptoms on arrival in railway stations in Assam, said a an official order from the Assam government.

"All symptomatic passengers will undergo COVID-19 test and there will also be random Rapid Antigen Test of passengers from among those found to be asymptomatic," the order furtehr added

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has issued a statement in which it said that the announcement of additional trains if any to certain places is only an extension of ongoing gradual restoration of train services.

"Railway Administration appeals to everyone that any speculation about the reasons or panic booking of trains may please be avoided in such challenging circumstances of covid 19. Railways run more trains in summer for the convenience of passengers," the statement said.

