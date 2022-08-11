Be it Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata or Chennai, all the major metropolitan airports have issued similar advisories, and also asked people to co-operate with the security personnel. Other airports in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are most likely to release such travel updates soon.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With the Independence Day weekend knocking the door and extreme rush expected at the airports, all the major airports in the country have issued travel advisories to the passengers – both domestic and internationals, and asked them to arrive early at airports to allow sufficient time for check-in and security process due to high security measures.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With the Independence Day weekend knocking the door and extreme rush expected at the airports, all the major airports in the country have issued travel advisories to the passengers – both domestic and internationals, and asked them to arrive early at airports to allow sufficient time for check-in and security process due to high security measures.
Be it Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata or Chennai, all the major metropolitan airports have issued similar advisories, and also asked people to co-operate with the security personnel.
Be it Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata or Chennai, all the major metropolitan airports have issued similar advisories, and also asked people to co-operate with the security personnel.
Requesting passengers to reach airport early, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport took to Twitter on 9 August and wrote, "Due to the onset of the surge in travel in the coming weeks, #MumbaiAirport is predicted to be busy. We request all our passengers to allocate additional time to reach the airport for a smooth journey."
Requesting passengers to reach airport early, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport took to Twitter on 9 August and wrote, "Due to the onset of the surge in travel in the coming weeks, #MumbaiAirport is predicted to be busy. We request all our passengers to allocate additional time to reach the airport for a smooth journey."
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport too issued similar travel advisory on 4 August itself. It took to Twitter and wrote, "Passengers are requested to arrive early to allow sufficient time for check-in & security process due to high security measures during Independence day weekend. You may monitor queue wait times here: http://tinyurl.com/4bukjh2x. Appreciate your patience and cooperation."
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport too issued similar travel advisory on 4 August itself. It took to Twitter and wrote, "Passengers are requested to arrive early to allow sufficient time for check-in & security process due to high security measures during Independence day weekend. You may monitor queue wait times here: http://tinyurl.com/4bukjh2x. Appreciate your patience and cooperation."
Here's what Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport said on 8 August:
Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport too citied I-Day weekend rush and asked people to reach early at airports.
Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport too citied I-Day weekend rush and asked people to reach early at airports.
Chennai's Madras International Meenambakkam Airport requested passengers to arrive early at airport to confirm smooth transit. It wrote:
Chennai's Madras International Meenambakkam Airport requested passengers to arrive early at airport to confirm smooth transit. It wrote:
Apart from the airport, even private aviators requested the passengers to reach airport ahead of time for smooth security check-in, citing security reasons amid Independence Day weekend.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from the airport, even private aviators requested the passengers to reach airport ahead of time for smooth security check-in, citing security reasons amid Independence Day weekend.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Here's what Vistara said on 10 August:
Here's what Vistara said on 10 August:
Though other aviators – IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India and Akasa – have not posted any travel update for Independence Day weekend, it is most likely that they will do it soon. Also, other airports in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are most likely to release such travel updates.
Though other aviators – IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India and Akasa – have not posted any travel update for Independence Day weekend, it is most likely that they will do it soon. Also, other airports in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are most likely to release such travel updates.
This seems to be a regular practice as all the major airports are on high alerts during Independence Day and Republic Day each year. Also, rush during these days are also high, so the security is enhanced at all major airports as per government norms and passengers are advised to reach airports ahead of their schedule.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
This seems to be a regular practice as all the major airports are on high alerts during Independence Day and Republic Day each year. Also, rush during these days are also high, so the security is enhanced at all major airports as per government norms and passengers are advised to reach airports ahead of their schedule.