In the wake of Maharashtra reporting cases of the COVID-19 Delta Plus , the Goa government has increased surveillance along the border adjoining the neighbouring state, as reported by news agency PTI.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said, "Cases of 'Delta' variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Goa, but so far there is not a single case of the 'Delta Plus' variant in the coastal state."

"Since the 'Delta Plus' variant has been found in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district adjoining Goa, "surveillance along the border has been stepped up", the CM said.

On Monday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said 21 cases of the 'Delta Plus' variant have been found in the state so far, including nine in Ratnagiri, seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai, and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts.

Sawant said Goa has so far reported 26 cases of the COVID-19 'Delta' variant, which were detected in samples sent to a laboratory in Pune. He said the Goa Medical College and Hospital (located near Panaji), North Goa District Hospital (Mapusa), South Goa District Hospital (Margao) and Victor Hospital (Margao) have been collecting COVID-19 patients' samples which are sent to the Pune-based lab to check for variants of the virus.

Sawant also said his government has allowed private laboratories to set up their facilities along the Goa-Maharashtra border. "If we find any suspect (entering Goa with the coronavirus infection), he is isolated and tested before being allowed to move around in the state," Sawant said.

Tourism in Goa likely to open after July

Earlier this week, the chief minister hinted at opening tourism activities after July. He further stated the state plans to complete the first dose vaccination against COVID-19 in the state by July 30, news agency ANI reported.

He said that around 60 per cent of the state's population has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "In phase 3 vaccination, for 18 plus, we set up camps at every gram panchayat, every municipality of Goa. At present 60 per cent of our population has already received their 1st dose. Our target is to vaccinate 100 per cent of the people with their 1st dose by July end."

"Most tourism activities are closed (in state). We can think of restarting it only after first dose of vaccine has been administered to everyone, that means only after 30th July," said the Goa Chief Minister.

COVID-19 update in Goa

Goa on Tuesday added 303 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally of infections to 1,64,957, an official from the state health department said. At least 11 patients died of the infection, while 438 were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the toll to 3,008 and the count of recoveries to 1,59,029, the official said.

With this, the coastal state is now left with 2,920 active cases, he said. As many as 4,311 swab samples were tested during the day, raising the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,95,409, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies)





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!