In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the country, Meghalaya government has made it mandatory for all travellers to produce RT-PCR negative reports conducted within 72 hours or undergo screening at the check-gates. This is despite their vaccination status.

"Everyone entering the state, including those fully vaccinated, have to produce RT-PCR negative reports or undergo RT-PCR tests at entry points," Health Department Principal Secretary Sampath Kumar said in the order issued on Monday. The order comes with an aim to check the spread of theOmicron COVID variant in the state.

"Entrants producing an RT-PCR negative report should have been tested at a recognised laboratory within 72 hours of their arrival at the entry point," he said.

Moreover, those undergoing RT-PCR tests at the entry points must isolate themselves at their place of stay till the receipt of their test reports.

Children below 15 years of age, however, are exempted from getting tested for COVID-19 if they don't exhibit any symptoms.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday pointed out that though the state government has not yet decided to impose lockdown, it may be forced to take a call if the infection tally goes beyond a certain point.

"No decision yet and in all likelihood, we are not going ahead with imposing lockdown as we want to ensure that livelihood of people is not affected," Sangma said. He further asserted that the government is taking all precautionary measures and requesting people to be careful.

The state's COVID-19 tally rose to 85,463 on Tuesday as 159 people tested positive for the infection, 89 more than the previous day, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Two more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the state’s coronavirus death toll to 1,489, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

