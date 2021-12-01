Amid concerns over the new Covid-19 variant Omicron , airports across the country have ramped up their testing capacity and enforced strict norms for arriving international passengers.

While no cases of Omicron have been reported so far in India, the Union government has asked states and union territories to ensure Covid-19 tests for travellers coming from 'at-risk' countries on the first day of arrival and retesting on the eighth day.

The new guidelines also say that airlines shall put in place a proper randomization process for testing about 5% of the passengers in flights on arrival.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday advised states not to let their guards down and keep a strict vigil on the international passengers coming to the country through various airports, ports and land border crossings.

In view of this, a senior official of Delhi airport said on Wednesday that passengers are being charged ₹ 500 for the RT-PCR tests, the test result of which will be available in five to six hours, and ₹ 3,900 for Rapid PCR tests.

500 for the RT-PCR tests, the test result of which will be available in five to six hours, and 3,900 for Rapid PCR tests. On the first day of implementation of the new guidelines, around 80% of passengers opted for Rapid PCR test while others go with regular RT-PCR test at Delhi airport.

The international passengers flying to Chennai from 'at risk' countries will need to pay ₹ 4,000 for Rapid test while those opting for regular RT-PCR will pay ₹ 900.

4,000 for Rapid test while those opting for regular RT-PCR will pay 900. In Bengaluru, passengers need to pay ₹ 3,900 for Rapid test and ₹ 500 for RT-PCR.

3,900 for Rapid test and 500 for RT-PCR. Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Tuesday said that the passengers arriving from high-risk countries will be segregated from those from low-risk countries.

In addition to normal RT-PCR, the CSMIA said that 30 Rapid PCR machines are being made available for the passengers having connecting onward flights with short connecting time.

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has been detected the South Africa and some other countries and has been declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation.

