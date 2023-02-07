Travellers from UK, US showing more interest in coming to India, says report
India’s top 10 most searched destinations by international travellers in 2023 were New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kochi and Goa, among others
New Delhi: As international travel inches back to normalcy, data from a travel search engine shows that flight searches between July last year and January this year for travel to India have surpassed pre-pandemic levels. According to a report by Booking Holdings Inc-owned Kayak, overall traffic has grown about 29% compared to the same period in 2019, the last best year before the covid-19 pandemic hit.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×