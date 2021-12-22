Omicron: With rapid rise in coronavirus infection due to its highly infectious variant - Omicron, countries have started revising their travel guidelines for international travellers to contain the further spread of the pandemic. While some countries have already announced restrictions, some are still reviewing the situation and considering lockdowns should the situation arises.

First detected in South Africa, Omicron has spread in nearly 100 countries and most of the cases have been reported from the United Kingdom, Denmark, Norway, S Africa, and the United States.

So if you are planning to visit abroad to celebrate Christmas or New Year, you need to check the travel restrictions announced by several countries.

Here are the list of countries who have or are considering curbs to contain the Omicron spread.

UK

The UK is among the worst-hit European countries by Omicron. The country detected 90,629 new Covid cases on Tuesday, and total cases in the seven days to December 21 were 63% higher than in the previous seven-day period, according to Reuters.

However, the UK is yet to decide on new restrictions. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing stricter Covid rules before Christmas, but has urged caution and said officials may announce further curbs after December 25.

US

The US has not yet announced any nre restriction and asked its people to get vaccinated to fight the Omicron variant. "If you're not fully vaccinated, you have good reason to be concerned," US President Joe Biden said at the White House.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday that Omicron now accounts for more than 70% of new US cases of Covid.

Singapore

Fearing Omicron spread, Singapore has decided to freeze the sale of tickets for arriving flights and buses under its quarantine-free travel programme for four weeks from Thursday. Under the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) programme, Singapore allows quarantine-free entry for fully vaccinated travellers arriving from certain countries on designated flights or buses. India is also among two dozen countries listed in the programme. However, now no new tickets would be issued for people from these countries from Thursday to Jan. 20. "Our border measures will help to buy us time to study and understand the Omicron variant, and to strengthen our defences, including enhancing our healthcare capacity, and getting more people vaccinated and boosted," the health ministry said in a statement.

Germany

Germany on Tuesday limited private New Year's parties to 10 people and banned spectators from football games. After talks with 16 regional leaders, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the country was facing "a fifth wave". "We are all tired of the pandemic, but that doesn't help us, we must once again stand together," Scholz said.

From December 28, he said, Germany will close nightclubs and dance venues. Just 10 people who are vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed to gather for private parties. "This is not the time for parties and cosy evenings with lots of people," Scholz said.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach today said that he doesn't rule out the possibility that a hard lockdown will have to be discussed should case numbers go up.

Netherlands

The Netherlands has announced strict lockdown to contain the highly infectious virus. Indoor gatherings in the Netherlands will now be limited to a maximum of two guests per household until at least mid-January, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced Saturday. Non-essential shops, hospitality venues and cultural institutions will also be closed, while schools will remain shut until at least January 9.

Morocco

Morocco has also ordered a ban on New Year's celebrations as part of measures against rising Covid cases. It has banned all forms of celebration on the evening of New Year, including parties in hotels and tourist spots. A curfew would be in place from midnight until 6:00 AM on January 1, restaurants and cafes will shut at 11.30 pm. Last Wednesday, Morocco reported its first case of the Omicron variant.

Malaysia

Malaysia today announced that it will freeze the sale of plane and bus tickets to Singapore Thursday through January 20. Ticket sales will resume on Jan. 21 after a risk assessment of the Covid situation in both countries, said Malasiya Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. So far, Malaysia has detected 13 cases of the omicron variant.

France

France last week announced large outdoor events and gatherings will be banned on New Year's Eve. The country recorded almost 73,000 new infections on Tuesday, with an average of over 54,000 over the last seven days.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran on Wednesday said the number of daily cases is set to exceed 100,000 by the end of December. "This is what the modelling is showing," he said in an interview.

Denmark

Denmark has also proposed closing cinemas and theatres, and limiting the numbers of people in shops the week before Christmas.

Italy

Italy is considering new measures to slow surge in Covid cases during the Christmas holidays. Bloomberg has reported that Mario Draghi’s government will meet on Thursday (December 23) to discuss possible options including requiring masks outdoors, shortening the validity of the Covid certificate and possibly also requiring vaccinated and unvaccinated people to take Covid tests to access large events.

