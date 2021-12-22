Fearing Omicron spread, Singapore has decided to freeze the sale of tickets for arriving flights and buses under its quarantine-free travel programme for four weeks from Thursday. Under the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) programme, Singapore allows quarantine-free entry for fully vaccinated travellers arriving from certain countries on designated flights or buses. India is also among two dozen countries listed in the programme. However, now no new tickets would be issued for people from these countries from Thursday to Jan. 20. "Our border measures will help to buy us time to study and understand the Omicron variant, and to strengthen our defences, including enhancing our healthcare capacity, and getting more people vaccinated and boosted," the health ministry said in a statement.

