Travelling abroad? India starts international flights with these 49 cities in Sept. Check full list2 min read . 10:45 AM IST
India has started flights between 49 cities under the Air Bubble arrangement with 18 countries in September, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's latest notification. Under an air-bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.
The schedule of these flights is available only till September 30.
However, the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has continued till September 30 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
India has formed air-bubble pacts with around 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, and France.
If a passenger is planning to visit abroad then he/she may check the list of cities with which India has approved the air bubble agreement. Also, passengers need to book tickets to these countries via the Air India website, Air India offices, and travel agents.
As part of the Air-bubble agreement, India resumed flight with Bangladesh on September 3. The other international cities where passengers can travel in September are:
1. Afghanistan-Kabul
2. Bahrain-Bahrain
3. Bangladesh-Dhaka
4. Canada-Toronto and Vancouver
5. France-Paris
6. Germany-Frankfurt
7. Japan-Narita
8. Kenya-Nairobi
9. Kuwait-Kuwait
10. Maldives-Male
11. Nepal-Kathmandu
12. Oman-Muscat
13. Russia-Moscow
14. Sri Lanka-Colombo
15. UAE-Dubai and Abu Dhabi
16. UK-London and Birmingham
17. USA-Chicago, Washington, Newark, and San Francisco
According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Indian airlines and airports incurred financial losses worth ₹22,400 crore in the financial year 2021 as the country suspended flight operations on March 23 due to the Covid pandemic.
Though domestic airline operations resumed in May 2020, international flights operated under the Air Bubble agreements and Vande Bharat mission.
According to the ministry, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has reported a reduction in its revenue from ₹2,976.17 crore during April-June 2019 to approximately ₹889 crore during April-June 2021.
