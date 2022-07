Have you ever missed your destination during a midnight train journey? If yes, then Indian Railways have come out with a solution that will help passengers inform about their destination during late nights.

Train passengers can now avail of a destination alert service between 11 pm to 7 am. The Indian Railways has introduced a 'wake up call' alert facility in selected trains where an SMS alert is sent to a passenger 20 minutes before they arrive at the destination.

The service does not require an internet facility and passengers can simply avail of the facility by dialing '139'.

Here's how you can get a destination alert on a train journey during midnight hours:

Step 1: Dial '139' on a mobile number where you want to receive the destination alert.

Step 2: Choose a preferred language

Step 3: Press 2 to set up the 'wake up call' alert.

Step 4: Enter the 10-digit PNR of the train ticket

Step 5: Press '1' to confirm your PNR number

Step 6: You will receive a confirmation message on your mobile number for the activation of the destination alert.