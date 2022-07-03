Travelling at midnight on a train? Get updates about your destination on phone

The Indian Railways has introduced a 'wake up call' alert facility in selected trains where an SMS alert is sent to a passenger 20 minutes before they arrive at the destination
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Have you ever missed your destination during a midnight train journey? If yes, then Indian Railways have come out with a solution that will help passengers inform about their destination during late nights.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Have you ever missed your destination during a midnight train journey? If yes, then Indian Railways have come out with a solution that will help passengers inform about their destination during late nights.
Train passengers can now avail of a destination alert service between 11 pm to 7 am. The Indian Railways has introduced a 'wake up call' alert facility in selected trains where an SMS alert is sent to a passenger 20 minutes before they arrive at the destination.
Train passengers can now avail of a destination alert service between 11 pm to 7 am. The Indian Railways has introduced a 'wake up call' alert facility in selected trains where an SMS alert is sent to a passenger 20 minutes before they arrive at the destination.
The service does not require an internet facility and passengers can simply avail of the facility by dialing '139'.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The service does not require an internet facility and passengers can simply avail of the facility by dialing '139'.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here's how you can get a destination alert on a train journey during midnight hours:
Here's how you can get a destination alert on a train journey during midnight hours:
Step 1: Dial '139' on a mobile number where you want to receive the destination alert.
Step 1: Dial '139' on a mobile number where you want to receive the destination alert.
Step 2: Choose a preferred language
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Step 2: Choose a preferred language
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Step 3: Press 2 to set up the 'wake up call' alert.
Step 3: Press 2 to set up the 'wake up call' alert.
Step 4: Enter the 10-digit PNR of the train ticket