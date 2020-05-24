Travelling by flight, train or bus? Follow these health ministry guidelines

As flight services resume from tomorrow in a gradual manner, the health ministry today issued guidelines for passengers travelling by flights, trains or inter-state buses. Under the rules, asymptomatic passengers have been permitted to travel after being asked to self-monitor for 14 days. The guidelines come after the Indian Railways last week issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that it will operate from June 1, putting in operation popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express. Also, after a two-month hiatus, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced resumption of domestic flights from tomorrow.