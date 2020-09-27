Budget carriers IndiGo and GoAir will shift operations to terminal 2 (T2) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi from 1 October. "Flight numbers 6E 2000- 6E 2999 will operate from Terminal 2, Delhi, starting October 1, 2020. Please ensure you check your flight number and terminal before leaving for the airport," IndiGo said in a tweet.

"Important announcement for all GoAir passengers - effective 1st October 2020, all domestic flights to and from #Delhi will arrive and depart from Terminal 2. Please ensure you check your terminal information prior to travel," GoAir tweeted.

IndiGo, India’s largest carrier in terms of market share, will shift a part of its operations to T2, while GoAir will shift its entire operations.

From 5 September, IndiGo and SpiceJet Ltd, which together account for about two-thirds of the domestic market share, were operating from terminal 3 (T3) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi because of capacity enhancement work to be carried out in T2.

The decision to shift terminal was taken after Terminal 2 witnessed a surge in traffic compounded by the re-allocation of Jet Airways traffic. This is also part of DIAL’s efforts to enhance passenger experience at Delhi Airport, which has been declared as India’s busiest Airport.

Meanwhile, domestic airlines flew 28.32 lakh passengers in August, up from 21.07 lakh in July. Data released on Wednesday by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed a growth of 34.4 per cent month-on-month was much higher than the 6.1 per cent recorded in July. "The passenger load factor in August has shown some recovery due to increased demand after the opening of lockdown," said the aviation regulator as reported by news agency PTI.

The DGCA said all airlines improved upon their passenger load factors last month. SpiceJet continued to have the highest with 76 per cent. Vistara was second with 68.3 per cent and IndiGo was third with 65.6 per cent.

