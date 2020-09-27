Meanwhile, domestic airlines flew 28.32 lakh passengers in August, up from 21.07 lakh in July. Data released on Wednesday by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed a growth of 34.4 per cent month-on-month was much higher than the 6.1 per cent recorded in July. "The passenger load factor in August has shown some recovery due to increased demand after the opening of lockdown," said the aviation regulator as reported by news agency PTI.